Legendary Hollywood director Stephen Spielberg’s daughter joins porn industry

Famous Hollywood filmmaker, Stephen Spielberg’s 23-year-old daughter has openly revealed she is pursuing a career in the adult content industry.

Mikaela Spielberg, speaking in an interview with The Sun revealed she informed her parents not long ago and they are in total support of her new career.

She also said she ventured into the industry because she got tired of working regular jobs and being body-shamed adding that she started by making solo porn videos for adult site PornHub.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she said.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to “satisfy other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.

She also said she aspires to be a pole dancer in a strip club and will pursue that as soon as she gets her sex worker license.

Mikaela was adopted as a baby by the famous director and his actress wife Kate Capshaw in 1999 as one of their seven children.