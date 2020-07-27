Legendary Hollywood Actor, John Saxon, Dead at 83

John Saxon is dead.

The actor who is best known for his role in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise reportedly died Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This was confirmed by his wife, Gloria to The Hollywood Reporter, who said that the legendary actor died of pneumonia.

Complex says this about his bio:

Saxon began his film career back in the 1950s, when he appeared in a number of projects for Universal Studios. The Brooklyn native would go on to reach teen idol status, starring in films like Teach Me How To Cry and Rock, Pretty Baby. Over the next decade, he amassed a diverse filmography that highlighted his range. Two of his most critically acclaimed roles was as Chuy Medina in the 1966 Western film The Appaloosa starring Marlon Brando, and as Roper in Bruce Lee’s 1973 martial arts flick Enter the Dragon.

He was 83.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

