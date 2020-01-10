Legendary author, Chukwuemeka Ike, dies at 88

Renowned Nigerian Author, Prof Chukwuemeka Ike, is dead.

The author of many novels including Toads for Super, Bottled Leopard and The Naked gods among others, was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State. He died at 88.

It is understood that the revered writer died on Friday at the Teaching Hospital Nnewi after battling with some health challenges since December.

Ike, was a Nigerian writer known for a mixture of lampoon, humour and satire, and owed some of his style to his Igbo cultural upbringing.

The monarch studied history, English and Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan and earned a master’s degree at Stanford University.

Among many of the younger generation, he was popular as the author of Expo ’77, a critical look at academic examination abuses in West Africa.

Ike was a former registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).