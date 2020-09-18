Legendary Actor Tony Umez Joins Twitter and Nigerians are Excited for Him!

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Legendary Actor Tony Umez Joins Twitter and Nigerians are Excited for Him!

Tony Umez now has a Twitter account.

The iconic actor announced his handle yesterday with a video in which informed fans that he needs their support.

He made a joke about his famous pronunciation of the word “darling”; he pronounces it as “dorling” and was surprised when fans asked him to post a video of him pronouncing the word.

“You guys are really serious about the dorling video? I have to talk to my dorling wife about this, you people won’t put me in trouble,” he replied.

Welcome to Twitter, Tonero!

Related Posts

Denzel Washington Talks About Chadwick Boseman, Says Actor “Lived a Full Life”

September 18, 2020

#BBNaija’s Ozo Wins Innoson IVM Caris

September 17, 2020

Kemi Adetiba Shares Teaser for “King of Boys 2”

September 17, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply