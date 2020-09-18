Legendary Actor Tony Umez Joins Twitter and Nigerians are Excited for Him!

Tony Umez now has a Twitter account.

The iconic actor announced his handle yesterday with a video in which informed fans that he needs their support.

He made a joke about his famous pronunciation of the word “darling”; he pronounces it as “dorling” and was surprised when fans asked him to post a video of him pronouncing the word.

“You guys are really serious about the dorling video? I have to talk to my dorling wife about this, you people won’t put me in trouble,” he replied.

I have to talk to my dorling wife about this, you people won’t put me in trouble 😃 pic.twitter.com/wMZ1bJeEp9 — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 17, 2020

Welcome to Twitter, Tonero!

