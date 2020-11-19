Lee Daniels Set to Reboot “Waiting to Exhale” for ABC Studios

Lee Daniels is working with a team to bring back the iconic 1995 movie, Waiting to Exhale.

Per THR, ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to a project from writers Attica Locke and Tembi Locke and executive producer Lee Daniels. The show is set up at ABC’s Disney sibling 20th Television, where Daniels has an overall deal.

A bit about the movie:

Based on a 1992 novel by Terry McMillan, Waiting to Exhale was a box office hit, opening at No. 1 in December 1995 and ranking among the top 30 movies released that year. The film starred Angela Bassett, Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine as four friends who help one another through their struggles in life and romance. Its multi-platinum soundtrack features songs by Houston, Mary J. Blige, Brandy and Toni Braxton.

And about the reboot, THR said;

The ABC project will center on a new generation of women — the daughters of the original quartet — while keeping the humor, sincerity and sensuousness of the film. ABC has committed to a rigorous set of inclusivity standards for its programming, both in front of and behind the camera, and its early development slate reflects that. In addition to Waiting to Exhale, the network is developing a Wonder Years reboot centered on a Black family; family drama Chicano, which counts Natalie Chaidez, Eva Longoria and Forest Whitaker (who directed Waiting to Exhale) among its EPs; a family comedy focused on an LGBTQ couple and Old-ish, a Black-ish spinoff starring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

