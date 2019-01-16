Lee Daniels Says He’s Ready to Make a Gay Superhero Film

Lee Daniels plans to make an openly gay superhero film.

The director spoke about this during an Instagram chat with the openly gay man, SuperBitch, who he says will play the lead role. SuyperBitch rose to fame for his cartwheeling and artistic stunts on Instagram.

“Y’all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?” said Daniels in the video. “Dreams do come true. And I found my superhero. America, world, get ready.”

SuperBitch is excited about the project. “You’re an amazing man filled with great ideas,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can wait to work with you!”

We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

See their videos below: