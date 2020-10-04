Lecturer commits suicide in Edo

A Principal Lecturer of the defunct College of Education Ekiadolor, now Tayo Akpata University, Mr Friday Orobator, committed suicide at his Obakhazbaye residence on Friday, supposedly over his inability to care for himself and‎ family.

Staff and pensioners of‎ the institution had protested for over one month to the Edo State Government to pay their outstanding salaries and pensions of over 11 months – a claim the government denied.

Orobator’s corpse was discovered behind his apartment at about 1:30 pm with the rope which he used to hang himself tied around his neck.

It is understood that the late Lecturer told a colleague last Wednesday that he was tired of begging for money from friends to cater for his family needs and his health challenges.

The Chairman of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Fred Omonuwa, in his comment, said their colleague died as a result of lack and inability to access medical facilities and appealed to the state government to pay the workers their 13 months’ salary arrears, The Sun writes.

“It is clear the death came as a result of lack and inability to access medical facilities. Some months ago he became very sick and depended on friends for assistance but very recently he started complaining of getting tired of consistently begging to survive.

“His wife just had a baby. We were surprised yesterday (Friday) that he took his own life. Before he committed suicide he spoke to some colleagues on Wednesday complaining bitterly his inability to access medical facility and becoming very ashamed of begging friends for money to treat himself.

“We are aware some friends in Lagos and Benin have done their best in the past few weeks by providing money for him and yesterday he took his life by hanging. We are very much aware that the suicide he committed was as a result of a lack of money.”

The late Lecturer is survived by a wife and four children.

