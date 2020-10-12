LeBron powers Lakers to 17th NBA title

LeBron James unfurled 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their record-tying 17th championship with a 106-93 rout of the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night in Orlando.

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo scored 19 for the Lakers, who matched the Boston Celtics for most titles in league history with their first championship since 2010. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points for Los Angeles, which had missed the playoffs each of the previous six seasons.

James was named Finals MVP, winning the award in each of his four championship seasons as he becomes the first player in NBA history to take home the award with three different teams.

Bam Adebayo had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 12 each for the Heat, whose Cinderella run at the NBA bubble came to an end.

Goran Dragic returned from four games missed with a foot injury, but it wasn’t enough for Miami to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 in the series.

Huge credits to first-year coach Frank Vogel, who shook things up from the tip to deliver their first title in 10 years.

