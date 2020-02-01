LeBron James Reveals Tattoo Honouring Kobe Bryant

LeBron James has revealed his tribute to Kobe Bryant: it is a tattoo of a black mamba snake to honour The Black Mamba, Bryant’s alter-ego that he created to separate who he was personally from his role on the court.

The tattoo reads “Mamba 4 Life.”

James revealed his new thigh tattoo on Friday afternoon, right before the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center at 7:30 p.m. PT.

See the tattoo in James’s Instagram post below (click through to the second image):