Congratulations to LeBron James!

Yesterday, the basketball legend received the Nickelodeon’s 2020 Generation Change Award in honour of “his commitment to creating real and lasting change through education” via his charity, the LeBron James Family Foundation’s I PROMISE School, which provides his hometown’s most at-risk students and their families with educational resources and support.

He also was named favorite male sports star.

Check out the full list of winners here.

