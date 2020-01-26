LeBron James moves past Kobe Bryant on NBA all-time scoring list

LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the NBA’s third-highest scorer of all time in the LA Lakers’ 108-91 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

James, 35, scored 29 points to move to 33,655 career points, 12 more than legendary Lakers point guard Bryant.

Legendary Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks centre, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, is the NBA’s all-time top scorer on 38,387 points.

Former Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone, who also briefly played for the Lakers, is second on 36,928.

“I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant,” said James.

“One of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers.

“The man’s got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

James, in his 17th NBA season, received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd after scoring the basket that saw him pass Bryant’s total in the third quarter.

Shortly after the game Bryant tweeted: “Continuing to move the game forward. Much respect my brother.”

Top 10 all-time NBA scorers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387 Karl Malone – 36,928 LeBron James – 33,655 Kobe Bryant – 33,643 Michael Jordan – 32,292 Dirk Nowitzki – 31,560 Wilt Chamberlain – 31,419 Shaquille O’Neal – 28,596 Moses Malone – 27,409 Elvin Hayes – 27,313