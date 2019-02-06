LeBron James Milestone Marred by Biggest Defeat of NBA Career

LeBron James became the fifth player in NBA history to pass 32,000 points and fell to the biggest defeat of his career on the same night.

James, 34, scored 18 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 136-94 rout at the Indiana Pacers. He however moves to within 300 points on Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scorers list.

James – who was rested for Saturday’s defeat at Golden State – had not previously lost by more than 36 points in his 16-year career.

The Lakers have now won 27 and lost 27 during the season and sit 10th in the Western Conference.

“Bottom line, we have to be better,” said Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points for the Pacers as the team matched their own record of scoring 19 three pointers, while the Lakers managed just four.

Pacers fans chanted “Lebron’s going to trade you” at Lakers guard Brandon Ingram during the match, referring to rumours that the franchise had offered as many as six players in a trade to land New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

When asked about the speculation, James said: “I know it’s got to be tough on a lot of our guys, especially our young guys.

“They’ve just never been a part of it, and they’re hearing it every single day. I know that the worst thing you can do right now is be on social media.

“And I know all young guys love to be on social media. That definitely can’t help.”