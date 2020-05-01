LeBron James Helms ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Titled ‘A New Legacy’

THR is reporting that LeBron James will be picking up the legacy of Michael Jordan’s Space Jam 24 years after it hit the theatres.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by the basketball player, who revealed the sequel to Jordan’s 1996 film is called Space Jam: A New Legacy. James also shared the logo for the film.

THR adds that the latest draft of the script is from Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler, and this project will become James’ first starring movie role after earning praise for a supporting role in the 2015 Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck.

A bit about the first Space Jam:

1996’s Space Jam starred Jordan and featured cameos from a number of NBA all-stars, in addition to classic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny. It earned more than $230 million globally.

