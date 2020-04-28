LeBron James Got Emotional Watching Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’

LeBron James has taken to his Twitter to reveal how he felt watching The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary series on the Jordan-era Bulls.

“Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first damn near had me tearing up! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the [fire],” he tweeted.

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first 🏆 damn near had me tearing up 🥺! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

And this comes after he wrote about the much-anticipated documentary on his Instagram Story. “Motherf-cking savage,” he said.

Also, he had kind things to say about MJ after passing him on the scoring list in March 2019.

