LeBron James Got Emotional Watching Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’

LeBron James has taken to his Twitter to reveal how he felt watching The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary series on the Jordan-era Bulls.
“Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first damn near had me tearing up! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the [fire],” he tweeted.
And this comes after he wrote about the much-anticipated documentary on his Instagram Story. “Motherf-cking savage,” he said.
Also, he had kind things to say about MJ after passing him on the scoring list in March 2019.
THANK YOU M.J!! Still tripping about last night. Couldn’t have in a trillion years thought that would be possible especially knowing where I come from and what I watch him do every single night! Doesn’t make sense to me to be honest. Man it’s CRAZY!! I know you guys think I’m tripping but if you knew me and my friends growing up you’d understand. Beyond blessed and appreciative of all the congrats from family, friends, colleagues, strangers, haters(😉), etc etc!! For the ones who been on the journey from Day 1 and I mean Day 1 I thank you even more!! Love 🙏🏾‼️‼️‼️❤️. #striveforgreatness🚀 #thekidfromakron👑 #jamesgang👑 #stillmoretocome💪🏾