Lebanon stops issuing work visas to Nigerians

The Lebanese Government has stopped issuing work visas to Nigerians visiting Lebanon to take up jobs as domestic workers due to the rising incidences of human trafficking in the country.

Houssam Diad, the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, during a meeting with the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Punch writes.

He said the policy which took effect on May 1, 2020, would address the abuse and violation of rights of workers “as Lebanon takes these issues seriously”.

A number of Nigerian ladies had been trafficked to Lebanon by a syndicate with promises of lucrative jobs, including an Oyo State indigene, Busari Peace, who was put for sale on Facebook for $1,000 by her trafficker, a Lebanese national.

She was subsequently rescued by the Nigerian Mission in Beirut and her captor arrested after widespread outrage.

