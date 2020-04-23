Lebanese man, trying to sell Nigerian lady on Facebook, arrested

A Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, has been arrested by authorities in the country for advertising a Nigerian lady for sale on Facebook.

This was confirmed in a statement on Twitter Thursday by The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), a day after Lebanese authorities condemned the incident and declared Mr Jerro wanted.

The body noted that following the Facebook post by the suspect and the resultant outrage, the Nigerian Mission in Lebanon had swung into action to have him apprehended.

NIDCOM said the case was reported to the Lebanese authorities while a manhunt was launched to apprehend the suspect.

See the tweet confirming his arrest below…