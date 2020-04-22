Lebanese man advertises Nigerian woman for sale for $1000 on Facebook

In a rather bizarre incident, the police have launched a manhunt for a Lebanese, identified as Wael Jerro after he advertised a Nigerian woman for sale on social media.

Jerro put up the passport of the victim, Busari Peace, on a Facebook group, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon.’

He wrote in Arabic,

“Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: $1,000.”

The passport, which the victim acquired in May 2018, indicated that she hails from Ibadan, Oyo State.

However, Jerro, who studied at the Arab Open University, had deleted the Facebook page on which he put up the advert – however some users already took his snapshot and that of his family members.

While confirming the incident, the Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the Nigerian mission in Lebanon had reported the case to the “concerned authorities.”

She said,

“A manhunt is on for the man and an all-out search for the young girl. Let’s keep her in our prayers.”

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons also said it had started working to locate and return the victim to the country.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that she is returned home safely and is reunited with her loved ones,” NAPTIP stated.