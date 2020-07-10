Lebanese Ambassador walks out on Reps

The Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, on Thursday walked out on the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

The Committee had summoned Diab over the alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians in Lebanon, particularly Temitope Ariwolo, a 31 years old woman, who was abused by her employers in Lebanon and prevented from leaving the country.

However, shortly before the meeting commenced, the ambassador walked out of Hearing Room 348, venue of the interactive session, and shut the door behind him.

The chairman of the committee, Tolulope Sadipe, who was shocked by the development, quickly called for an executive session.

After the executive session, Sadipe explained that “it was a misunderstanding, it meant to be an informal meeting and the Ambassador was not aware that even when we have our informal meeting it is documented. Because of the law of diplomacy, he wasn’t expecting to have media there and it was immediately resolved that it was going to be an executive session. The Minister apologised on behalf of Foreign Affairs and he apologised on behalf of the country and the Embassy of Lebanon.”

