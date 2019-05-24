‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Says He Stands “By Every Second and So Does HBO”

Dan Reed continues to defend directing the controversial two-part documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” in which two men–James Safechuck and Wade Robson–accused the late Michael Jackson of sexually assaulting them as children.

Reed has faced major threats from Jackson’s fans and even a possible legal action from the late singer’s estate, but he says he still stands by Leaving Neverland.

“It certainly hasn’t cowed either me or HBO. I stand by every second of the film and so does HBO,” he said in an interview with Deadline.

“What they both experienced was a gradual psychological and physical seduction,” Reed continued. “Jackson did not violently, brutally, break these little boys. He took his time, and he seduced them, in the way that an adult would seduce another adult, but—and this is the most horrifying thing—he treated these little children as you would a sexualized adult.”

He also insisted that Jackson was a serial pedophile. “What’s puzzling about the case of Michael Jackson is the ferocity of the disbelief, if you like, in the stories of these two young men,” he added. “At the beginning we had a ton of emails that were very hostile, hostile death threats, and people saying awful things about me and my family.”

“What’s at issue here is what happened behind the closed doors of Jackson’s bedroom,” Reed said, defending the allegedly assaulted men. “And there were no other witnesses apart from the child and Jackson himself. Jackson was a very manipulative and thorough, well-prepared, organized pedophile. And I don’t think putting a kind of token rebuttal in the film from someone who was not there when the crime was committed, I don’t really see a great deal of journalistic value in that.”