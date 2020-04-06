‘Leave us alone’ – Boko Haram’s Shekau begs President Deby after Chad Blitz [Audio]

After the heavy damage inflicted on his Jihadists by Chadian army led by President Idriss Deby, Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau is heard in a new audio tape begging his fighters not to run away.

This comes after president Deby led soldiers in a war against insurgents, killing scores in retaliation over an ambush in which over 90 Chadian soldiers were killed by the terrorists.

According to report, the offensive launched by the Chadian army with the help of the Israeli Army has been successful after they mapped out the entire Lake Chad region containing both natural and artificial islands for the operation.

A recent battle at Kelkoua (bank of the Lake Chad), saw the killing of many Boko Haram terrorists while bunkers hiding key commanders were discovered and destroyed.

Private Military contractor, @DonKlericuzio shared a graphic video of Boko Haram fighters who were killed by Chadian forces in the ongoing Operation Wrath of Bohoma.

Shekau, who was quite sober in a recently obtained audio by SaharaReporters told his fighters that the attack launched by the Chadian army is not approved by the Qur’an.

He also told the People of Chad to leave them alone as the fight was not theirs.

He was heard saying;

“People of Chad, leave us alone, this operation is not approved by the Qur’an. It is not the will of the Prophet Muhammed but if you want to continue, God will help us too because he is bigger than you.

“To my fighters, take heart. It is I, Abubakar Shekau, your leader.”

