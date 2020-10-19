‘Leave the streets’ – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

Billionaire businessman Terry Waya has urged #EndSARS protesters to leave the streets to allow the government to implement the promises it has made.

Taking to social media, Terry Waya said that he’s fully in support of the demands made by the protesters, but pointed out that their voice has been heard and that it is time for them to allow peace to reign.

He wrote:

“My fellow protesters and supporters, I’m fully with you in this battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression whether military or government.

“We have made our feelings and case known, we have spoken with one voice.

“But let us allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do. God, bless all of us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

