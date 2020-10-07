Leave Laycon alone – Daddy Freeze lambastes Adenuga, Bassey

OAP Daddy Freeze has waded in on the brouhaha raises by gospel musicians, Wale Adenuga and Nathaniel Bassey, over the ambassadorial title given to Laycon, the 2020 BBNaija winner.

Laycon was given the title by the Ogun State government for his exemplary conduct and eventual triumph in the BBNaija house.

The move by the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration was criticized by Wale Adenuga who said that it buttresses the “sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.”

Wale Adenuga was commended by Nathaniel Bassey who clarified that his post is in no way an attack on anybody.

Reacting to their posts, Daddy Freeze advised both men to mind their business and let Laycon be.

He wrote:

“I don’t get this

@itslaycon deserves this and more. He represented Nigeria well in the house and is entitled to the good fortune his fame as the winner of BBN lockdown is bringing to him.

Laycon finished from the University of Lagos with a 2:1, a second class upper. He has showcased his tenacity, despite his health challenges and is a beacon of hope to our youths in a time of crises and despair, by combining his talent as a musician and his academic prowess with the brawn needed to win BBN.

So why should those who support him be discouraged?

Guys, this one no enter, face midnight challenges or whatever else it is that you do and leave Laycon

alone,

thank you.”

