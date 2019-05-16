Leaked Nudes, Cancelled Wedding led to ‘RCCG Minister’s’ Suicide – Lady Reveals

The saga over the suicide of a worship minister linked to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Michael Arowosaiye, has taken another twist after a lady who claims to know him said he didn’t take his life over rent issues.

Nigerian media was awash with reports of Michael’s death yesterday, with claims that he was a music minister in RCCG, left to hang over rent troubles.

Following the reports, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and controversial OAP Daddy Freeze took turns laying a boot in RCCG for abandoning their member.

But a lady, identified as Bennie Umoren said Michael must have committed suicide following frustration arising from his cancelled wedding when his nudes with his mistress were leaked to the public.

Umoren also dismissed claims that Michael was a minister in RCCG, saying the deceased left the church two years ago for The Shepherd’s House Assembly at Apo, in Abuja, where he was a worship leader before he was suspended two months ago over sexual scandal.

She shared the story via her Facebook page and also posted a screenshot of Michael’s wedding invitation.

From the IV, the deceased was supposed to tie the knot on April 27, before a lady, believed to be his mistress, allegedly released his nude pictures which prompted the church authorities to cancel his planned wedding.

In her lengthy Facebook post, Umoren wrote,

“Mike didn’t leave suicide note and he didn’t die because of financial or rent issue. No church abandoned him because of rent. If you know pastor Telena of Shepherd House, you will know he takes very good care of his members and pastors the way he takes care of himself.

“Mike left RCCG 2years ago to Shepherd house church Apo, Abuja where he was a worship leader but was suspended 2months ago, his wedding cancelled because of sexual relationship with another girl who leaked his nudes hence he got frustrated because of the embarrassment.

“His house in Sunnyvale Abuja was given to him by the church for free.

“This narrative that redeem abandoned him is a lie. No body is defending church but you people should stop looking for any opportunity to attack the church and men of God. They are not the reason Nigeria is hard. You didn’t elect them. Channel all your frustrations to Buhari and Fasola that’s not giving us light for days and won’t even give anytime soon.

“In another news, #NextLevel is not here yet, it’s coming in 2weeks…..prepare for it. Cheers”

See screenshot of her post below:

Wow! Fingers crossed for the next twist…