Leah Sharibu’s mother reveals phone conversation with Buhari seven months after daughter’s kidnap

The President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd), called the family of Leah Sharibu, the only abducted Dapchi schoolgirl still in custody of Boko Haram, seven months after her kidnapping.

This was revealed by Leah Sharibu’s mom, Rebecca, who said Buhari had during their conversation assured her of Leah’s quick release.

Mrs Sharibu added that two weeks after the President called, three ministers visited her home and reiterated the President’s assurance that Leah would return safely.

Apparently losing hope, Rebecca said she flew to London to meet the British Prime Minister for assistance.

Leah Sharibu and over 100 female students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State were kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgent in February 2018.

While the insurgents released some of the girls, Leah Sharibu – a Christian – is still the only girl being held captive by the terrorist group and was reported to have been forcefully married to the insurgents.

Leah’s mother speaking in an interview on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation monitored in Kaduna on Thursday, said her major concern was the government rescuing her daughter.

She noted that she was in London to seek assistance for the release of her daughter.

“I come to Britain to lay my complaints, I need their help. They should help me, I will like my daughter to be freed from captivity,” she said.

Saying that the President called her seven months after the incident, Rebecca said:

“He (President) told me that my daughter would return and that she would not stay long. Since their abduction in February, it was 7 months later.

“Two weeks later, he (president) sent three ministers to our house and they corroborated what Mr. President had told me.

“The ministers reiterated that Leah would be returned to me shortly.

“They said they were there to reassure me but since that day, I never heard anything again from the government.

She expressed concern over her daughter’s continued stay in the Boko Haram’s captivity, noting that:

” I am seriously disturbed but there is nothing I can do if the government is doing nothing. What else can I do?”

On ‘Leah Foundation,’ she said the foundation was assisting her in many ways, adding that the foundation funded her trip to the United Kingdom to seek for assistance.