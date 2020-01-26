Leah Sharibu reportedly gives birth for Boko Haram commander

Leah Sharibu, the Christian teenage girl who was abducted from her boarding school in Yobe State by Boko Haram Jihadists, has reportedly given birth to a baby boy early Saturday, DailyTrust reports.

A source revealed that she was forcefully married to a top Boko Haram commander who lives outside Nigeria.

On February 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm, 110 schoolgirls aged 11–19 years old were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorist group from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC).

Dapchi is located in Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government area of Yobe State, in the northeast part of Nigeria.

Leah, a Christian schoolgirl aged fourteen at the time of her capture, is the only remaining Dapichi schoolgirl still held hostage by the Islamists on account of her refusal to convert to Islam.

Despite repeated promises by the Federal Government to secure her release, she remains in the jaws of the bloodthirsty fanatics two years on.

Sources say she was later married off to a top Boko Haram commander who lives outside Nigeria.

And now it has been revealed that Leah was delivered of the baby early Saturday in Niger Republic.

The source added that the insurgents had wanted to release her few months ago but couldn’t because she was pregnant.