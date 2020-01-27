‘Leah Sharibu hasn’t denied her Christian Faith’ – Northern CAN

The Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has tasked the Federal Government and security agencies to do all they can to ensure the traumatised Dapchi School girl Leah Sharibu is rescued and reunited with her Family immediately either with a baby or not, as demanded by her parents.

Pam, in a statement in Jos, on Sunday, which was made available to newsmen, said the news making the rounds that Leah had given birth to a baby boy for a Boko Haram Commander came to the Northern Christian Community as a shock and should be investigated by the Federal Security agencies.

He particularly called on President Buhari to verify this claim to authenticate the source of the story and if confirmed to be true, should do all that is within his power to negotiate the release of Leah without further delay from Boko Haram’s den to be reunited with her parents.

According to him, Leah remain a good and worthy Ambassador of Jesus Christ that is being persecuted by Boko Haram insurgents on account of her faith, insisting that whatever might have happened to her in the cause of her captivity in the Boko Haram den in the last two years, could have been under duress and brute force by the insurgents.

Denying that she is married to a Boko Haram commander, Pam said the situation Miss Sharibu found herself in is not what any girl child could wish to experience in her life time or wish to happen to any other girl child.