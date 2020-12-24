League Cup: United down Everton to get City date

Manchester United will face bitter rivals Manchester City in the League Cup semifinals after a dramatic 2-0 win at Everton, while Tottenham joined them in the last four with a 3-1 victory against Stoke earlier on Wednesday.

United dominated for long periods of their quarter-final at Goodison Park, but it took until the 88th minute before Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker’s fourth goal for United since joining on a free transfer in October came at the same venue where he opened his account for the club last month.

Anthony Martial bagged United’s second goal in stoppage time to seal a deserved win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Tottenham and second-tier Brentford will meet in the other semifinal, with the matches to be played over one leg in the week commencing 4 January.

Jose Mourinho accused Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli of creating “problems” for his own team during their win against second-tier Stoke.

Wales forward Gareth Bale made the most of a rare start to put Mourinho’s team ahead at the Bet365 Stadium.

But Alli was at fault when his flamboyant flick was intercepted in the build-up to Jordan Thompson’s equaliser for Stoke.

Alli’s latest mistake drew an angry response on the touchline from Mourinho, who rebuked the star before substituting him minutes later.

Ben Davies put Tottenham back in front with his first goal since 2017 before England captain Harry Kane sealed Spurs’ place in the semifinals.

