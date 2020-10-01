League Cup: Man United, City ease into quarterfinals

League Cup holders Manchester City got back on track with a 3-0 win against Burnley, while Manchester United joined their close rivals in the quarterfinals after beating Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered their heaviest home Premier League loss under the Spaniard on Sunday when Leicester handed them a humiliating 5-2 defeat.

A brace from Raheem Sterling at Turf Moor ensured they washed away some of that bitter taste from that defeat and Spanish forward Ferran Torres, a close-season signing from Valencia, added City’s third goal.

City have won the League Cup four times in the last five seasons and they remain on course to retain the trophy.

At the Amex Stadium, Manchester United inflicted more misery on Brighton four days after beating them 3-2 in a controversial Premier League game.

There was less drama this time as United made 10 changes and Brighton nine, with Solskjaer’s stand-ins proving far superior.

United, who last won the League Cup in 2017, took the lead in the 44th minute when Scott McTominay headed home from Juan Mata’s free-kick.

United doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute, with Donny Van De Beek finding Spanish midfielder Mata, who slotted home his 50th goal for the club.

Paul Pogba came off the bench to score seven minutes later when his free-kick curled in via a deflection off Brighton’s Joel Veltman.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit a hat-trick as Everton thrashed West Ham 4-1, but the win was overshadowed by injuries to the Toffees’ Brazilian stars Richarlison and Allan.

Newcastle survived a scare from fourth tier Newport before reaching the last eight with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after their 1-1 draw.

