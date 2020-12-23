League Cup: Man City smash Arsenal to move into semis

Holders Manchester City eased into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 drubbing of Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have now suffered their biggest home defeat in a major domestic cup match since losing 5-0 to Chelsea in League Cup 4th round in November 1998.

The Londoners’ hopes of a fast start to calm their nerves amid a dreadful run were immediately dashed inside three minutes as Man City took the lead through Gabriel Jesus.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s whipped ball from the left allowed Jesus to ghost in between Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Magalhaes to glance his header inside the far post unmarked.

Against the run of play, Arsenal then secured a lifeline when Alexandre Lacazette made it 1-1 in the 32nd minute after reacting quickly to head home under pressure.

Arsenal were handed a major blow on the stroke of half-time when Man City’s stand-in goalkeeper caught Martinelli in a forceful challenge.

The Brazilian stayed down for several minutes while receiving treatment on his right ankle, but thankfully was able to continue as the interval arrived.

Martinelli lasted just three minutes after the break before succumbing to his injury and was replaced by Nicolas Pepe.

Riyad Mahrez made it 2-1 for Pep Guardiola’s men when his free-kick on the edge of Arsenal’s box slipped through the fingers of Runar Rúnarsson in goal for Arsenal.

Phil Foden increased the tally on 59 minutes with a sublime finish, though replays suggested the young midfielder had strayed offside.

And in the 73rd minute Aymeric Laporte added a fourth after delightful work from the impressive Foden down the left.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

