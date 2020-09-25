League Cup: Liverpool hit seven, City advance

Liverpool ran riot in a 7-2 win at Lincoln on Thursday as holders Manchester City needed a Phil Foden goal 15 minutes from time to see off Bournemouth 2-1 and reach the fourth round of the League Cup.

City have won the competition for the past three years, but Pep Guardiola admitted he had been forced to name a youthful side to prioritise their Premier League campaign due to a shortened pre-season and a series of positive coronavirus tests.

Liam Delap, son of former Stoke midfielder Rory Delap, took just 18 minutes to score on his City debut with a fine finish into the top corner from Foden’s pass.

However, the lead lasted just four minutes as Bournemouth’s Sam Sturridge spun inside the City box before firing into the far corner.

Guardiola threw on Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling after half-time, but it was another first-team regular in Foden who made the breakthrough after Riyad Mahrez’s shot came back off the post.

City will travel to Burnley in the last 16.

Liverpool will face Arsenal twice at Anfield in three days next week after Jurgen Klopp’s much-changed side hit Lincoln for seven with Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones both scoring twice.

Also, Bertrand Traore marked his Aston Villa debut with a stunning side-foot volley to score his side’s second goal in a comfortable 3-0 win at Bristol City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

