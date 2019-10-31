League Cup: Liverpool edge Arsenal in 10-goal thriller; United down Chelsea

Liverpool won Arsenal 5-4 on penalties to reach the League Cup quarterfinals after their incredible 5-5 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal boss Unai Emery made 11 changes for the fourth round tie, but the understudies served up one of the most entertaining games of the season at Anfield as the Gunners squandered multiple leads.

In the shootout, Dani Ceballos’s penalty was saved by 20-year-old Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher before Liverpool-born 18-year-old Curtis Jones converted the winning kick.

Liverpool have won the League Cup a record eight times and they remain on course to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

“We were too open at times. We can talk about tactics but who cares on a night like this? I hoped for the boys they would have a game to remember,” Klopp said.

“It’s like a dream for them to play for the first time at Anfield. All our goals were wonderful.”

After Granit Xhaka’s astonishing outburst at Arsenal fans during Sunday’s traumatic Premier League draw with Crystal Palace, this was another body blow for Arsenal, who lost despite leading 3-1, 4-2 and then 5-4 with seconds to go.

“A crazy match. At the end we were winning until the last action. Penalties are 50-50 and we lost. We are sad but we deserve more,” Emery said.

At Stamford Bridge, Manchester United’s recent revival continued as they enjoyed a third successive victory.

After Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both missed penalties in United’s win at Norwich on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team went in front thanks to a successful spot-kick in the 26th minute at the Bridge.

Daniel James was fouled by Marcos Alonso and Rashford stepped up to send Willy Caballero the wrong way from the spot for his sixth goal of the season.

Michy Batshuayi equalised after a brilliant run in the 61st minute, but Rashford’s superb 30-yard free-kick won it for United in the 73rd minute.

Aston Villa moved into the last eight with a 2-1 win over local rivals Wolves.