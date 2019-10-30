League Cup: City stroll into Quarterfinals, Everton bounce back

Manchester City cruised into the League Cup quarterfinals as Sergio Aguero’s double helped secure a 3-1 win over Southampton on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s League Cup holders were two up by halftime at the Etihad Stadium thanks to goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Aguero.

City, who have lifted the trophy three times in the last four seasons, began the fourth round tie serenaded by chants of “We want 10” in reference to Southampton’s 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday.

Although City were never likely to match that incredible result, their progress to the last eight was inevitable after a one-sided first half.

It was little consolation for Southampton when Jack Stephens headed in from a James Ward-Prowse corner in the 75th minute.

As if the last few days haven’t been painful enough for Southampton, they have to do it all again on Saturday when they return to Manchester to face City in the Premier League.

Everton eased the pressure on beleaguered boss Marco Silva with a 2-0 win over his former club Watford.

Silva’s team are just outside the Premier League relegation zone after Saturday’s last-gasp defeat at Brighton.

Another loss to a Watford team with an even worse record this season could have been fatal for Silva, but Mason Holgate and Richarlison gave him some breathing space.

Leicester joined City and Everton in the last eight with a 3-1 victory at League One side Burton.

Sitting third in the Premier League, Brendan Rodger’s side maintained their impressive form despite nine changes.

Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison scored for the Foxes.