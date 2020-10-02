League Cup: Arsenal edge past Liverpool

Bernd Leno saved two penalties as Arsenal clinched a 5-4 shoot-out win over Liverpool that sent them into the League Cup quarterfinals Thursday.

The Gunners had already beaten Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield earlier this season and they repeated the trick in the fourth round tie.

Joe Willock scored the winning penalty after Leno saved from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.

Adrian kept out Arsenal’s third spot-kick from Mohamed Elneny, but Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nicolas Pepe all netted before Willock set up a last eight clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal, who haven’t lifted the League Cup since 1993, have won three of their last four meetings with Liverpool in the space of just 11 weeks.

In Thursday’s other fourth round action, Stoke claimed a shock 1-0 win at Aston Villa, while Brentford reached the last eight for the first time with a 3-0 victory against Fulham.

Stoke will host Tottenham, while Everton face Manchester United in the other quarterfinals scheduled for December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

