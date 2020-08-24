Lea Michele and Her Husband, Zandy Reich Welcome Son

Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich have welcomed their first child together, a son.

People magazine conformed that the pair welcomed their child on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful.”

“He’s been an easy baby so far”, a source said.

Michele confirmed news of her pregnancy back in way May by sharing a photo of herself wearing a blue floral maternity dress.

The former ‘Glee’ star tied the knot to Reich in a private ceremony in Northern California, May 2019.

News of Lea Michele and Reich’s romance first broke in July 2017. Before they started dating, the two were great friends. “They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years.” Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now,” a source said at that time.

The actress who previously dated fellow Glee castmate, Cory Monteith before his tragic death was called out on accusations of bullying and racist micro-aggressions by fellow Glee cast members this summer while on set. Michele attempted an apology with the statement, which read, in part: “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

