Lazio stun Juventus to win Italian Super Cup

Lazio won the Italian Super Cup for a fifth time on Sunday, defeating Juventus 3-1 in a game played in the Saudi Arabia capital of Riyadh.

Lazio, the only team to have defeated Juve in Serie A this season, were in front through Luis Alberto after 16 minutes.

Paulo Dybala levelled just before the break after a shot from Ronaldo was parried into his path by Lazio’s Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Despite boasting the attacking talents of Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, it was the Roman side who looked more likely the next to score.

Bosnian international Senad Lulic restored Lazio’s advantage in the 73rd minute with an impressive volley.

Substitute Danilo Cataldi added a third in the fourth minute of stoppage time from a free kick after Juve’s Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur had been sent off.

“We did something magical – to beat Juve twice in two weeks is incredible,” Inzaghi told Rai Sport.

“I think this was another deserved victory for a strong team that always believed in our ideas.”