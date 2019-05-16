Lazio Edge Atalanta to Win Seventh Coppa Italia

Late goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa saw Lazio beat Atalanta 2-0 Wednesday to win the Coppa Italia for the seventh time.

Milinkovic-Savic’s fine header set Lazio on their way with eight minutes left at the Stadio Olimpico, seconds after coming on as a substitute, before Correa sealed victory in the closing moments of a match dogged by fan violence.

The victory books Lazio a ticket to next season’s Europa League, much-needed for Simone Inzaghi’s side as they are eighth in Serie A, four points off the European berths with two games left to play.

“We really wanted this Cup,” said Inzaghi.

“It’s a great satisfaction, we deserve it because we’ve come a long way.”

Atalanta had eliminated holders Juventus in the quarterfinals and been bidding to win their second Coppa Italia, which would have been their first major honour since they last won the competition in 1963.

The side from Bergamo had arrived in Rome on a 12-match unbeaten run, having not lost since the end of February, and having beaten Lazio in both of their Serie A games this season.

But they could not find a way past their solid opponents after failing to take their chances in a nervy game, with Papu Gomez denied by Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal within the first minute.

Atalanta’s top scorer Duvan Zapata and midfielder Marten De Roon also squandered two quickfire efforts on 26 minutes, before with Gomez hit the post with 14 minutes left.

Seconds afterwards Savic made an almost immediate impact after coming on to replace Luis Alberto, who himself had just missed a chance for Lazio.

The Serb broke through leaving Pierluigi Gollini powerless, and Correa finished off a counter attack minutes later to give Inzaghi with his first major honour since winning the competition as a Lazio player in 2009.