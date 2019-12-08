Lazio down Juventus in Serie A

Lazio came from behind to beat Juventus 3-1 and hand the Turin side their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

Reigning champion Juve, who had gone their first 19 games under new coach Maurizio Sarri unbeaten in all competitions, went ahead with a Cristiano Ronaldo goal in the 25th minute but Luiz Felipe levelled for Lazio in first-half stoppage time.

The game turned in the 69th minute when Juve right back Juan Cuadrado clattered into Manuel Lazzari after he was sent clear by Luis Alberto’s pass and the referee dismissed the Colombian after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Although Lazzari was at least 30 metres from goal, referee Michael Fabbri judged that he had been denied a scoring chance, amid angry protests from the Juventus players.

Five minutes later, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic latched on to Luis Alberto’s cross to put the hosts in front.

League top scorer Ciro Immobile had a penalty saved before substitute Felipe Caicedo scored a third goal in stoppage time to seal the points.

Juventus stayed second, two points behind leaders Inter Milan, with 36 points from 15 games while Lazio, who are third, closed the gap on their opponents to three points after their seventh successive league win.