Laycon is Super Stoked for Nengi’s Film Debut, ‘Rattlesnake’

Big Brother Naija Lockdown Winner, Laycon is super stoked that his fellow housemate and friend Nengi is set to make her movie debut in Play Network’s Rattlesnake.

The 27-year-old rapper and singer shared the video of his invite to the movie premiere which he described as looking like an evidence box.

While going through the mundane task of unboxing, he suddenly came upon the poster with Nengi’s face and couldn’t clamp down on his excitement.

The ever supportive friend was beyond stoked and announced tjat he was definitely going to see the movie even as he encouraged fans to do same.

It’s great to see some of these housemates supporting each other’s interests.

