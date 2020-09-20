BBN’s Laycon Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers While Still in the House

Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon, sure moves different as he’s been setting precedence like never before.

The Lockdown housemate has become the first ever Big Brother Naija contestant to hit a million Instagram followers while still in the BIg Brother house.

The rapper who  bagged an endorsement deal with House of Lunettes, on Saturday, September 19, in a one of a kind move; the first to do it, has gone ahead to break yet another record with his geometrically increasing fan base.

It looks like Laycon is set to have a first of many experiences in this season of the show.

His management team excitedly shared the news on Saturday evening, acknowledging that they have indeed made history.

