Laycon Emerges Winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show!

Congratulations to Laycon!

The rapper has finally been unveiled as the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, after beating other 19 housemates for the grand prize of an all-inclusive N85 million.

Check out his vote count:

Laycon won with over 60% of the entire votes, now this is what u call Social distancing… of lay lay lay 🔊 pic.twitter.com/PY3RACr6Og — ghøst_alamin 👻 (@alamin_ghost) September 27, 2020

And see the champ celebrating this amazing feat!

