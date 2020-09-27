Laycon Emerges Winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show!

ukamaka

Congratulations to Laycon!

The rapper has finally been unveiled as the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show, after beating other 19 housemates for the grand prize of an all-inclusive N85 million.

Check out his vote count:

And see the champ celebrating this amazing feat!

