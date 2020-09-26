Laycon and Nengi Grind Each Other During the Weirdest Night: See the Videos

Laycon and Nengi’s relationship is the marvel many people didn’t see coming.

The duo have been entangled in messy relationships involving other people–Nengi with Ozo and Dora; Laycon with Erica and Kiddwaya. Now, the duo have grown closer, giving fans something to talk about every Saturday night, but the took things up several notches last night.

Check out how they danced:

Ozo: Laycon please take care of Nengi for me Laycon: Say no more#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Kl0fEr0tIb — Always Angry (@benardphilip3) September 25, 2020

Laycon and Nengi need to be investigated. 🤣🤣🤣#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/oSBeTYXX6D — Intellectual Laycon (@mcbiyvanwie) September 25, 2020

If Nengi and laycon doesn't f**k after this show, I wanna know what will be the cause🤤🤤🤤

Congratulations Laycon and ozo Burna Erica Dora Akanni T-Bag Icons Don Jazzy 2pac Vee and Neo Disgraced #EducationMeetsFunding pic.twitter.com/fQN2rG0fHT — Joy x2 (@FizzyAyo04) September 25, 2020

And here’s what folks think:

There has to be something Nengi likes about Laycon that she’s not telling us. — Tomiwa Talabi (@itsTomiwa) September 25, 2020

I’m here for this Laycon and Nengi friendship. There must be something special about Laycon that Nengi likes — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) September 25, 2020

