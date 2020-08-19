Lawyers threaten to boycott NBA Conference over El-Rufai’s invitation

A number of lawyers have threatened to boycott the forthcoming virtual conference of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) if the outgoing executive led by Paul Usoro, SAN, insists on inviting Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State as one of the speakers.

Then protesting lawyers said it was insensitive of the Usoro led executive to have considered the Kaduna State governor as a speaker at a time some issues around him attract public condemnation.

One tweeted: “I call on other well-meaning lawyers to also boycott the conference, except El Eufai is withdrawn from speaking at the event. The Kaduna State Government does not have a track record of respect for the rule of law and protecting the rights to life and property.”

Another writes: “El Rufai has no business sitting with and speaking to gentlemen and ladies of the Bar. I therefore call on @OlumideAkpata to withdraw Elrufai from speaking at the conference. This in solidarity with the incarcerated and the people of Southern Kaduna.”

One however noted: “I am informed that @OlumideAkpata is yet to be sworn-in and yet to resume as President of the Bar. Paul Usoro, SAN is still President of the Bar and is in charge of this year’s conference. So let’s hold Paul Usoro, SAN responsible for this very insensitive error.”

Governor El-Rufai has come under increased scrutiny over his handling of the massacre in Southern Kaduna.

There have also been concerns raised over the conduct of his family in the past, particularly his son, who threatened to ‘gang-rape’ the mother of a Twitter user.

