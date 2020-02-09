Lawyer drags Buhai’s daughter to court over private jet saga

An Abuja-based lawyer has asked an FCT High Court to declare that the daughter of the president, Hanan Buhari, has no statutory right to private use of Nigerian Air Force Presidential Aircraft.

In a suit filed on Thursday February 6, 2020 by Oluwatosin Ojaomo Esq, the lawyer said he read in several national dailies that Hanan was invited to a private function in Bauchi state which she attended on 10th January 2020 in one of the aircraft in the presidential fleet meant mainly for public officers in power in Nigeria, Daily Trust writes.

As a result, Ojaomo wants the court to make an order compelling Hanan Buhari to pay a certain amount into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to “fuel Nigeria Air Force Presidential Aircraft which conveyed the defendant to Bauchi State on the 10th day of January 2020.”

The lawyer seeks among other reliefs, a “perpetual injunction restraining the defendant not being a public servant from using the Nigeria Air Force Presidential Aircraft for private purposes as was done in Bauchi State.

“An order of this court compels the defendant to pay the sum of N2m as the cost of litigation.”