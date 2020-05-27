Lawmaker’s brother turns up dead in his trunk

The younger brother to the Member representing Ebonyi North West in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon Victor Aleke, was at the weekend found dead in his car booth along the Nkwagu axis of Abakaliki/Afikpo express road.

The deceased, Mr. Samuel Aleke, a middle aged man was said to have left his house in the evening of Saturday 23rd of May 2020 and was not seen until Sunday the 24th of May inside the booth of his car dead, The Sun wrote.

It is understood that the deceased was last heard of when he informed his pregnant wife that he was going to refill their gas cylinder

After waiting for his return for hours, the wife raised alarm and the search for him commenced leading to his body being found inside the trunk of his car.

A source said the father of three, who resides along Chinedu Ogah avenue, had wounds on his face and back which suggest that he might has been beaten and strangled to death by his assailants.

Confirming the incident, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said that the deceased corpse was recovered by the police along Nkwagu axis of the express road.

Odah said that information available reveals that the deceased said he was going to collect earpiece and purchase recharge card adding that no gas cylinder was found in his car when men of the command recovered the corpse.

She further disclosed that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary adding that investigation is on to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

