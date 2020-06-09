Lawan welcomes Kalu back to Senate

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, officially welcomed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, back to the Senate.

Senator Kalu was recently released from a Nigeria Correctional Service Centre in Abuja after spending six months in the slammer.

The former governor of Abia State was in December convicted of fraud to the tune of N7.2bn and was jailed 12 years.

But the Supreme Court upturned the ruling in May, declaring a mistrial and ordering a fresh trial by the high court in Lagos.

