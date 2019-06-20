Lawan drops Adedayo as Media Aide following APC Outrage

Dr Festus Adedayo, who was appointed Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President of the Senate on Tuesday, has been dropped.

A statement from Office of President of the Senate on Thursday in Abuja, said that it reviewed the appointment of Adedayo and rescinded its earlier decision on it.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Isa, Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity.

It said “the Office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment.

“The office wishes Mr Adedayo the best in his future endeavours.”

The decision to axe Adedayo comes a barrage of criticisms from All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders over the appointment.

No sooner was the appointment of Adedayo, a PhD holder in Political Communication, was announced, than outcry and criticisms started pouring in, saying he was unsuitable for the position.

The outrage was championed on social media by Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) and some members of All Progressives Congress (APC), who tagged Adedayo “anti-Buhari media personality’’.

Sources say the Office of the Senate President has begun the process of finding a replacement for him.