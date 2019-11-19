LAUTECH Lecturers go on strike over unpaid Wages

emmanuel

Lecturers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), on Monday, carried out their threat by declaring a total boycott of lectures and other academic activities.

The decision was reached at the congress of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), LAUTECH chapter, held at the campus of the institution.

In a statement issued by the institution’s ASUU Chairman, Dr Biodun Olaniran, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the lecturers said that the decision to boycott academic activities was reached after reviewing the situation regarding the non-payment of three months salaries to the lecturers.

He said that ASUU had earlier issued an ultimatum to the university management to pay the lecturers their outstanding salaries or face industrial action.

According to the ASUU chairman, apart from the boycott of lectures, results will be withheld, while the project defence by final year students will be put on hold.

