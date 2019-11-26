Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Allegedly Facing Jail Time for Refusing To Pay Her Back

Madame Noire says Lauryn Hill is caught in a legal battle with her cousin Gerald Hill, who reportedly was sued by the singer for repeatedly refusing to repay the $65,000 she loaned him in 2017.

Now, new court documents claim, gleaned by Madame Noire, claim that on November 8, a New Jersey judge “agreed with Lauryn’s suit against her cousin and found that Gerald had violated Lauryn’s rights to her money by refusing to turn over his financial records.”

The reporting continued:

“If he fails to turn over the records within ten days, an arrest warrant will be issued and he will be taken into police custody.” “…Gerald never showed up in court to speak for himself, despite being served. This past August, a judge granted Lauryn a default judgment of $72, 886.62. He will also be responsible for covering Lauryn’s attorneys’ fees.”

We can’t wait to see how that pans out.