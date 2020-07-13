Laurie Idahosa Speaks on ‘Entanglements’ in the Wake of Jada Pinkett’s Shocking Affair Revelation

For Laurie Idahosa, “marriage is not meant to be the place for entanglements”.

The wife of Feb Idahosa and co-pastor of Church Unusual, made this assertment via her Instagram page while discussing the viral word ‘entanglement’ following Jada Pinkett’s bombshell ‘Red Table Talk’ interview with husband, Will Smith.

The mother of three sons who posted a picture of herself and her husband in a loving embrace warned folks to be careful of self-destructive ideas pop culture allows creep in. She wrote;

“Marriage is not meant to be a place for “entanglements”. You are meant to be tangled in a one flesh, one love, one lover kind of commitment.

“Any questions, read your Word. Don’t let pop culture creep in and give you any stupid and self-destructive ideas, unless of course you want to visit divorce court in your near future”.

