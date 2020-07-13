Laurie Idahosa Speaks on ‘Entanglements’ in the Wake of Jada Pinkett’s Shocking Affair Revelation

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Laurie Idahosa Speaks on ‘Entanglements’ in the Wake of Jada Pinkett’s Shocking Affair Revelation

For Laurie Idahosa, “marriage is not meant to be the place for entanglements”.

The wife of Feb Idahosa and co-pastor of Church Unusual, made this assertment via her Instagram page while discussing the viral word ‘entanglement’ following Jada Pinkett’s bombshell ‘Red Table Talk’ interview with husband, Will Smith.

The mother of three sons who posted a picture of herself and her husband in a loving embrace warned folks to be careful of self-destructive ideas pop culture allows creep in. She wrote;

“Marriage is not meant to be a place for “entanglements”. You are meant to be tangled in a one flesh, one love, one lover kind of commitment.

“Any questions, read your Word. Don’t let pop culture creep in and give you any stupid  and self-destructive ideas, unless of course you want to visit divorce court in your near future”.

, , , , ,

Related Posts

24-Year-Old YouTube Star, Nicole Thea Passes Away with Unborn Son

July 13, 2020

Rita Dominic is a Stunning Blond as She Celebrates 45th Birthday

July 12, 2020

Perri Edwards Celebrates Mike With the Sweetest Words

July 12, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply