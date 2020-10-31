Laurie Idahosa Shares Testimony After Worrisome Mammogram

Laurie Idahosa has shared a personal testimony after she received a worrisome report on undergoing her annual mammogram.

The pastor and mother of three boys who revealed that she lost both her grandmothers to cancer despite them undergoing mastectomies because it wasn’t detected early, took to Instagram to share her experience.

Laurie Idahosa who advised women and men to conduct regular self breast examinations, disclosed that while away in the United States during this past summer, she had her annual mammogram which was always perfect until this year.

She noted that doctors found something worrisome in both breasts and requested that she come for a repeat mammogram and ultrasound.

Mrs Idahosa stated that she went into prayer mode, asking God that whatever was worrisome in the breasts disappear before her next appointment.

She noted that at the next appointment, there was nothing found in her breasts anymore. The technicians reportedly took images ten times the previous one to be sure and all came back with the same result; she was perfectly healthy.

Laurie Idahosa revealed that on hearing the news, she went to her car and cried tears of gratitude to God for healing her, adding that she will never have breast cancer in her life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

